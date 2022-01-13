Pat O' Sullivan Cooleanig, Beaufort

Pat's funeral cortége will depart at 10.30am Monday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin travelling via - Meanus Cross, Brookhill, Shanacloon, Carnahone Cross & Cullina en route to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

Pat will be sadly missed by his loving mother Sheila, sister Bernie, brothers Mossie & Ger, brother-in-law Mike, sisters-in-law Debra, Kerry & Jane, aunt, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by his father Maurice (Mossie) and brother Neil.