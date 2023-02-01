Pat Fahey, Ballyrehan, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry and late of Windgap, Rathgormack, Co. Waterford.

Peacefully, on February 2nd, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Helen and brother of the late Jimmy, Eddie, Martin and Mary. Pat will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Tommy, daughters Maura and Patricia, grandchildren Stephanie, Micheál, Pádraig, Daniel, Patrick, Nathan, Diarmuid, Sarah and great-grandchildren Eamon and Willow, brothers Denny, John and Tommy (U.S.A), sisters Peggy Curry (Waterford), Kathleen O'Sullivan (Ballybunion) and Helen McElligott (U.S.A), daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Eamon and Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday evening from 6.30 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m., with the Requiem Mass for Pat being celebrated at 11.00 a.m., live-streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream, followed by burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com