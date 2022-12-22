Pat (Danny) Collins, Clash Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre, on Friday, December 23rd 2022.
Pat, son of the late Danny and Eileen, is very sadly missed by his loving sister Mary (O’Donnell), brothers Seamus and Donie, sisters-in-law Catherine and Patricia, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-niece, all his other relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday, St. Stephen’s Day from 4.00 p.m. until 6.00 p.m.
Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Tuesday, December 27th at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre
