Pat Collins, Templeathea, Athea, County Limerick
Requiem Mass for Pat Collins will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Wednesday at 12 noon
Burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.
The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea
House strictly private please.
Family flowers only please – donations if desired to Milford Hospice.
Pat is predeceased by his parents Paddy & Vera and father-in-law William.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, daughter Alanna, mother-in-law Mary Anne (O’Connor), brothers John, Micheál, James & Vinny, sisters Madonna & Norma, aunt, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.
