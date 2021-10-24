Padraig Scanlon, St. Mary of the Angels, Beaufort and Ballygrennan, Listowel. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Padraig being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , Burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family Informaiton: Padraig will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents Pat and Bridie, uncle Michael, aunts Peggy, Eileen and Joan, extended family, neighbours and his friends and staff of St. Mary of the Angels.