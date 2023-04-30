Pádraig (Paudie) Hanrahan, Kilbaha, Moyvane.

Pádraig (Paudie) Hanrahan passed away peacefully at his home down The Lane, Kilbaha, Moyvane, on May 1st 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Julia, his brothers John M and Fr. Michael. Paudie will be forever missed by his loved ones who are truly heartbroken - his devoted wife Eileen, his daughters Julienne and Sinéad, his son Patrick, his beloved grandchildren Pádraig and Alanna, his treasured great-granddaughter Clodagh, his sons-in-law Gerard and Louis, Patrick's partner Annette, Padráig's partner Yvonne. He is deeply regretted by his loving sister Lily, his brothers Neil, Timmy, Liam and Frank, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, his wonderful neighbours and his many friends. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal, álainn, Gaelach.

Paudie will repose at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Tuesday evening from 5.30 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Paudie being celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on https://youtube.com/@churchoftheassumptionmoyva6016, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

House strictly private on Wednesday morning, please.