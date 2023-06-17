Paddy O'Donnell, Irremore, Listowel. Peacefully, on June 16th, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Joanie, sisters Maureen and Nora, brother Joe. Paddy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Con, Maurice and Tom, sisters Vera, Margaret and Patricia, brothers-in-law John and Brendan, sisters-in-law Bridget, Liz and Leticia, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Sunday evening from 6.00 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of Fatima and Saint Senan, Irremore, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Paddy being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on the Irremore facebook page, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com
Recommended
University Hospital Kerry impacted by heavy rainJun 17, 2023 16:06
Fallout from Tralee floods continuesJun 18, 2023 10:06
Elderly man killed in a crash in North KerryJun 17, 2023 19:06
Road closure in North KerryJun 17, 2023 17:06
A number of businesses in Kerry affected by weatherJun 17, 2023 16:06