Paddy O'Donnell, Irremore, Listowel. Peacefully, on June 16th, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Joanie, sisters Maureen and Nora, brother Joe. Paddy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Con, Maurice and Tom, sisters Vera, Margaret and Patricia, brothers-in-law John and Brendan, sisters-in-law Bridget, Liz and Leticia, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Sunday evening from 6.00 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of Fatima and Saint Senan, Irremore, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Paddy being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on the Irremore facebook page, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com