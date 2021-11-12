P.J. O' Sullivan of Baltovin Ardfert, Co. Kerry

Reposing at his home in Baltovin on Monday from 4 to 6 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilmoyley on Tuesday at 1 o’clock where the Requiem Mass for P.J. will be celebrated at 1.30pm (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-brendans-church ). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Margaret and dearest father of Kevin and the late Michelle.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ciara & Colm, sister Agnes, daughter-in-law Anne, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.