Owen Mangan, Oaklawn, Annadale Road, Killorglin; passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, January 30th, at Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown, Co. Kerry. Predeceased by his beloved wife Emir; brother's Brendan, Den & Ted, sisters Nora, Kitty & Marie. Deeply missed by his loving children Susan, Peter and Leonard; son & daughters in law Pádraig, Aoife and Noma; grandchildren Rory, Tara, Holly, Lilyann, Robyn, Saise Day and Nia Ré; sisters Eileen and Eva, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66), on Thursday, 1st February, from 4.00pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St James' Church, Killorglin, arriving at 7.00pm approx. Requiem Mass for Owen will take place at 10.30am on Friday, the 2nd February, followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to UNICEF

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church