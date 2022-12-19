Orla O'Mahony, The Five Furlongs, Racecourse Road and formerly of Old Marian Park, Tralee
Predeceased by her father Teddy. Adored daughter of Mary and cherished sister of Rory, Anne, Brenda, Aileen, Claire, Gráinne and Deirdre. Orla passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff and community of The Five Furlongs. Deeply regretted by her loving family – her mother, brother, sisters, Uncle Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, the staff, community and her friends at The Five Furlongs, the staff and her friends at the PAL Programme, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 5.00PM to 6:30PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.40AM for Requiem Mass at 10.00AM followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Orla’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Those who wish to offer their condolences to Orla’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to St. John of Gods at the following link Saint John of God Foundation (sjogfoundation.ie)
