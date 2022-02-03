Noreen O'Connell (née O'Donoghue) Main Street Cahersiveen
Reposing at her home in Cahersiveen from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, 6th February. Funeral Mass on Monday, 7th February in The Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen at 11 am. Mass will be live streamed on
www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen.
Interment afterwards in Killavarnogue Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Valentia Hospital
Enquiries to Daly's Undertakers
