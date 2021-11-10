Noreen McGrath née Condon, College Road, Castleisland and formerly of Deerpark, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

Peacefully, at home, on November 9th 2021. Dearly beloved wife of Pat (Coillte) and much loved mother of Sandra, Deirdre (Connolly), Rory, Aidan and Anne-Marie (Saunders). Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, sons-in-law Kevin and David, daughters-in-law Mag and Edel, her adored twelve grandchildren Patrick, Ellie, Darragh, Ava, John, Luke, Eoin, Adam, Brandon, Maria, Jack and Aoibhín, sisters Kit, Nell, Mary and Imelda, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A Private family funeral will take place for Noreen with her Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church followed by burial in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption, Burncourt, Co. Tipperary. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

HOUSE PRIVATE, PLEASE.

The funeral cortège will depart her residence at 10.30am Saturday morning and travel to Castleisland Church and depart the church at 12 noon and travel up Church Street / Main St / College Road, stopping briefly at her residence and then travelling onwards to Burncourt, Co. Tipperary, arriving at the cemetery at 2.30pm approx.

PLEASE ENSURE HSE GUIDELINES ON SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE ADHERED TO AT ALL TIMES.