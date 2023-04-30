Noreen Dinneen (neé Griffin) of Carrigane, Asdee, Listowel and formerly of Beale Hill, Ballybunion, passed away peacefully at her residence on the 1st of May 2023. Beloved wife of the late Patsy, and much loved mom of Maureen, Breeda, Ina, Eibhlish and Aileen. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Bridie McKeon, sons-in-law and partners, Padraig, Brian and Conor, grandchildren Martin, Éanna, Kevin, Brenda, David, Collette, Robert and Kurt, great grandchildren Rían, Tiernan and Fiachra, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford, V31D2Y6, on Tuesday, 2nd May, from 5pm-8pm. Noreen’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Asdee, on Wednesday morning, 3rd of May, for Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon followed by interment afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery. Noreen’s funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the following link:

OGormans Memorial Video Services | Listowel | Facebook