Nora Walsh (Née Hallissey) Rahoonane, Tralee and formerly of Mitchels Crescent, beloved mother of Stacey and Martina. Nora is pre-deceased by her husband Tom, brothers Danny and Timmy and sister Eileen. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family - her daughters, grandchildren Tori, Mikey, Tommy-Lee and Ollie, brothers John, Tony, Butch and Thomas, sisters Rose, Margaret and Molly, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday evening from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church on Tuesday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link: https://stjohns.ie/

House private please