NoirínCahill (née Behan) Dún Laoghaire Co.Dublin and formerly of The Castle, Ballymacaquim, Abbeydorney and the Isle of Man, April 14th 2023. Peacefully. Beloved wife of Vincent and dearest mother to Paula (O’Sullivan), Michael and Conor and sister to the late Harold. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, her precious granddaughters Áine, Riley and Rey, son-in-law Seán, daughters-in-law Eimear (Reilly) and Carol (Connery), her brother Bernard, sisters Margot and Goretti, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Noirín will be reposing at Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown, Co. Dublin (A94 XK28) on Wednesday, 19th April 2023, from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 20th April, at 10am in St Michael's Church, Dún Laoghaire, followed by Cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin (D6W HY98) (due at 12.45pm). For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online using this link:

https://Livestream.absentfriends.ie/NoirinCahill

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland using this link: https://alzheimer.ie/