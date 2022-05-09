Noirin O’Donnell née FitzGerald

Noirin O’Donnell nee FitzGerald of Prince’s Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully in her 99th year, on 11th May 2022, beloved wife of the late Paddy, dearest mother of Johnny, Garry, Darina, Fionnuala, Greg & David and mother-in-law of the late John Kerrisk.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Breda, Phil & Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (12th May) from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Noirin will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Tralee Community Hospital or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.