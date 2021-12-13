Noel Keane, Killelton, Ballylongford.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday 14th December 2021 from 5pm to 9pm - for family and close friends.

Requiem mass for Noel will be celebrated on Wednesday 15th December at 12 noon in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.

It is respectfully requested that all those attending Noel’s funeral would strictly maintain all social distancing guidelines, wear a face-mask and avoid shaking hands. Please respect and adhere to the HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Family Information.

Noel Keane Killelton Ballylongford Co. Kerry. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 13th 2021

Very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Carmel, his sons Jerry and Kissane, his sister Brenda Sexton, daughter’s in-law Monica and Siobhán, his adored grandchildren Katie,Clodagh, Marinieves, Nollaig, Shauna and Caragh, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis.