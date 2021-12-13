Advertisement

Noel Keane.

Dec 14, 2021 09:12 By receptionradiokerry
Noel Keane.

Noel Keane, Killelton, Ballylongford.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday 14th December 2021 from 5pm to 9pm - for family and close friends.

Requiem mass for Noel will be celebrated on Wednesday 15th December  at 12 noon in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.

It is respectfully requested that all those attending Noel’s funeral would strictly maintain all social distancing guidelines, wear a face-mask and avoid shaking hands. Please respect and adhere to the HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Family Information.

Noel Keane Killelton Ballylongford Co. Kerry.  Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 13th 2021

Very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Carmel, his sons Jerry and Kissane, his sister Brenda Sexton, daughter’s in-law Monica and Siobhán, his adored grandchildren Katie,Clodagh, Marinieves, Nollaig, Shauna and Caragh, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus