Noel Downey, Church Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick; Noel passed away, following a brief illness, at University Hospital Kerry on Thursday, January 5th 2023. Noel, son of the late Noel, is very sadly missed by his loving mother Mary, sister Sinéad, aunts, uncles, all his other relatives and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, January 6th, from 6.00 p.m. until 7.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 7th, at 11.00 a.m. in The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa.