Nicholas Carroll.

Jun 28, 2022 15:06 By receptionradiokerry
Nicholas Carroll, Knockadireen, Duagh, Listowel, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on June 27th 2022 at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his mother Mary, Nicholas is very sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, son Patrick, cousins, neighbours and many friends.   Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 5.30 p.m. until 7.30 p.m.

Please wear a face mask and refrain from handshaking when attending the funeral. A walk through system will be in place at the funeral home.  Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brigid’s Church Duagh on Thursday at 11.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:  https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh

Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.  Family flowers only please.

At the request of the family, the house is strictly private at all times.

Condolences (2)

Thomas and Margaret falvey

Jun 28, 2022 16:06

Our deepest sympathy to all the family test in place

Thomas McEllistrim

Jun 28, 2022 22:06

Sorry for your loss!

