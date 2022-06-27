Nicholas Carroll, Knockadireen, Duagh, Listowel, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on June 27th 2022 at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his mother Mary, Nicholas is very sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, son Patrick, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 5.30 p.m. until 7.30 p.m.

Please wear a face mask and refrain from handshaking when attending the funeral. A walk through system will be in place at the funeral home. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brigid’s Church Duagh on Thursday at 11.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh

Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Family flowers only please.

Advertisement