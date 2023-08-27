Niall O’Carroll of Barrakilla and formerly Ballyroe, Tralee, died peacefully following a short illness, on 26th August 2023, dear husband of Tara, adoring father of Hannah and Fionán, son of Margot & Fionán, brother of David, Jane, Aidan, Gillian, Simon, Fionán, Susan, Eoin, Sarah & Margot and son-in-law of Mike & Marian (McCarthy, Ardfert).

Sadly missed by his loving family, his granny Nor, nephews, nieces, uncle, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, colleagues and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (28th August) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Niall will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Mercy Cancer Appeal (www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie/donate/) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.