Naomi Curtin, Shanbally, Knocknagree, Co. Cork and Tralee.

On 2nd July, 2022, unexpectedly, Naomi, loving daughter of Mary and John, dear sister of Esther, devoted mother of Claudia, Charlotte and Kaylee, Deeply regretted by her mother, father, sister, daughters, brother-in-law Grant, nephew Joshua, Brendan and Mary McMahon, Eric, Eoin and Brenda Duffin, uncles, aunt, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree (eircode P51 WD63) on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.ipcamlive.com/5f4127a47386