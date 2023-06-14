Nancy Hannon (née Lane), Dirha East, Listowel and late of Beenanasbig, Kilmorna, Co. Kerry. Suddenly, on June 14th, 2023. Beloved daughter of the late Nora and Pats. Devoted mother to Shane and Keith, sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Margaret, Theresa and Caroline, brothers Con and Patsy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Friday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure, on Saturday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Nancy being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by private Cremation on Sunday, at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers, house private.