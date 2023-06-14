Nancy Hannon (née Lane), Dirha East, Listowel and late of Beenanasbig, Kilmorna, Co. Kerry. Suddenly, on June 14th, 2023. Beloved daughter of the late Nora and Pats. Devoted mother to Shane and Keith, sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Margaret, Theresa and Caroline, brothers Con and Patsy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Friday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure, on Saturday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Nancy being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by private Cremation on Sunday, at Shannon Crematorium.
No flowers, house private.
Recommended
Man still being questioned on livestock and agricultural machinery thefts in KerryJun 15, 2023 12:06
Community representative rejects governments assertion that Cahersiveen Garda Station operates 24/7Jun 15, 2023 13:06
Search for missing Killarney man stood downJun 14, 2023 08:06
Man questioned in Kerry for livestock and agricultural machinery theftJun 14, 2023 13:06
Gardaí investigating all circumstances following discovery of man’s body in TraleeJun 15, 2023 09:06