Nancy Collins née Curran, Curraheen, Tralee and formerly of Camp Post Office.

Beloved wife of Michael, dearest mother of Noel, Brendan, Alan, Emer, Colm and Damien, sister of Gabriel and the late Betty, Joe and Frances. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6 to 8 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen, Tralee on Friday morning at 10am where the Requiem Mass for Nancy will be celebrated at 10.30am.

(streamed on www.facebook.com/StJohnsTralee).

Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland – Kerry Branch, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.