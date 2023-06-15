Advertisement

Murt Murphy

Jun 17, 2023 09:06 By receptionradiokerry
Murt Murphy, Cappafaudeen, Rockchapel,Co.Cork  on June 16th 2023, peacefully in Teach Altra, Nursing Home, Newmarket. Predeceased by his parents Katie and Mike, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Murt Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donnell's Funeral Home, Brosna, Co. Kerry, on this Sunday evening, the 18th of June, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Knockaclarig, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Brosna.

