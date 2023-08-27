Advertisement

Mortimer Monty Leahy, Clounmacon, Listowel.  Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm.  Arriving to St. Mary's church, Listowel on Tuesday morning at 11.15 am for 11.30 a.m. requiem mass streamlined on the listowel cam website.

Monty will be interred afterwards in the family plot in St. Michael's cemetery, Listowel.

