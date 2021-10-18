Moira O' Brien née Ashe, Maryfields, Ardcanaught, Castlemaine & formerly of Aughills, Castlemaine.
Sadly missed by her loving daughters Marie & Geraldine, son-in-law Diarmuid, grandchildren, sister Eilish, brothers Martin, James & Patrick, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
Predeceased by her husband Michael & son-in-law Billy.
Moira's funeral cortége will depart from her daughter Marie's residence at 11.15am on Wednesday morning to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
House Private Please
