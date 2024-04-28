Moira Godley

Sadly missed by her loving family and the Scannell family, relatives and close friends especially Jacinta.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue on Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Moira will be celebrated at 12 noon
(streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-marys-church-ballyheigue-1). Interment afterwards in St. James’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Rest in Peace.
House Private Please.
