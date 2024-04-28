Advertisement

Moira Godley

Apr 28, 2024 09:01 By receptionradiokerry
Moira Godley
Moira Godley of Racecourse Lawn, Tralee and formerly Dromature, Ballyheigue, died on 23rd April 2024, beloved partner of Patrick, dearest mother of Michael and Sean, beloved daughter of Mary and Phill and sister of T.P., Paudie, Finbarr, Philip, Breda and the late Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving family and the Scannell family, relatives and close friends especially Jacinta.

 

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue on Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Moira will be celebrated at 12 noon

 

(streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-marys-church-ballyheigue-1). Interment afterwards in St. James’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

 

Rest in Peace.

Advertisement

House Private Please.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus