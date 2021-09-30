Advertisement

Mike Jim Fitzgerald

Oct 2, 2021 11:10 By receptionradiokerry
Mike Jim Fitzgerald

Reposing at O’ Connors Funeral Home Dingle on Sunday afternoon from 3PM to 5PM.

Remains to arrive at Lispole Church on Monday Morning for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass followed by interment in Garrai Na dTor Cemetery Lispole

Enquiries to O’ Connors Funeral Home Dingle

