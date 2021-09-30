Mike Jim Fitzgerald

Reposing at O’ Connors Funeral Home Dingle on Sunday afternoon from 3PM to 5PM.
Remains to arrive at Lispole Church on Monday Morning for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass followed by interment in Garrai Na dTor Cemetery Lispole
Enquiries to O’ Connors Funeral Home Dingle
