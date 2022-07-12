Micheál Hayes of Monavalley and formerly Oakview, Tralee, retired Principal of Holy Family N.S, Tralee.

Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on 13th July 2022, beloved husband of Maura, dear father of Brendan, Orla and Ultan and brother of the late Benny.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Nadine and Jason, great-grandchildren Brian and Angela, brother Vincent, sister Deirdre, son-in-law Pat Walsh, Ultan’s partner Laura, Nadine’s husband Roney, sisters-in-law Eilish and Joan, brother-in-law Mossie, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (15th July) from 4.00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Micheál will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.