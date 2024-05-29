O Shea Delighted Cannon Involved

Republic of Ireland interim boss John O'Shea says he's delighted to have Tom Cannon involved with the senior squad.

The Leicester City striker has been called up for the upcoming friendlies with Hungary and Portugal.

The 21 year old has represented the Ireland under 21s, and scored twice in 13 games for the Foxes this season as they secured promotion to the Premier League.

O'Shea is thrilled that Cannon has committed to the Republic of Ireland, after taking time out from international football to assess his options.

Meanwhile,

Three SSE Airtricity League Premier Division matches scheduled for next week have been postponed due to international call-ups.

Bohemians' meeting with Shelbourne and Galway United's clash with Shamrock Rovers on Monday have both been called off.

The Dublin derby between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians scheduled for Friday week has also been postponed.

Rearranged dates will be confirmed by the League of Ireland in due course.