Michael Sugrue

Marian Place, Cahirciveen

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home Cahirciveen on Wednesday evening from

6pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen arriving at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 am followed by burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahirciveen. Requiem Mass will be live-streamed via the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University

Hospital Kerry.

Family Information: peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the gentle care of the staff at the

Palliative Care Unit, Tralee. Sadly missed by his sisters Maureen and Eileen, brother Patrick and sisters-in-law Joy, Iris & Eileen, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy and Tommy.