Michael O'Donoghue
London & late of Renard South, Cahersiveen
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, East End, Cahirciveen from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday 28th February, 2023. Requiem Mass at Daniel O' Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen at 11am on Wednesday 1st March 2023 followed by burial afterwards at Keelavarnogue Cemetery.
The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
