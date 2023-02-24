Michael O'Donoghue

London & late of Renard South, Cahersiveen

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, East End, Cahirciveen from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday 28th February, 2023. Requiem Mass at Daniel O' Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen at 11am on Wednesday 1st March 2023 followed by burial afterwards at Keelavarnogue Cemetery.

Advertisement

The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen