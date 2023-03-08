Michael O'Connor, Gale Bridge, Shrone, Listowel and Bridge Road, Listowel, Co. Kerry.
Peacefully, on March 9th, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel. Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Sheila, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Friday evening from 6.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Michael being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
