Michael O' Connor, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in University Hospital Kerry. Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Monday 18th December from 6-8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetary, Ballyheigue. Sadly missed by his loving family, devoted wife Mary, son Anthony, daughters Mary and Lillian, daughter-in-law Liz, sons-in-law Tim and James, grandchildren Mikie, Ian, Tomas. Seán, Tadhg, Meabh, Olivia and Ellie, great grandchildren Kayden and Fionn, sister Mai, brothers James and Fr. Tom, extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by brothers Martin, Paddy and John. Family flowers only, Donations if desired in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private. The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/Ballyheigue