Michael (Mike) McKenna of Fortwilliam, Abbeydorney, died peacefully on 9th February 2023, beloved son of the late Michael & Kathleen and dear brother of Joe. Sadly missed by his loving family, his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the Day Chapel of St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Friday (10th February) from 5.30 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass for Mike will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 noon (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney. Rest in Peace.
Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
