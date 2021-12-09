Advertisement

Michael (Mike) Clifford

Dec 11, 2021 10:12 By receptionradiokerry
Michael (Mike) Clifford Cappaghs, Cahersiveen

Removal will take place on Monday at 10.15am from Michael's home to arrive at the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Special Requests: House Strictly Private Please

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Eileen, his brothers John, Paddy & Peter, his sisters Mary & Bridget & his nephew Johnny. Sadly missed by his sisters Sheila, Eileen & Catherine, his brothers Denis & Jerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Leave condolence

Condolences (1)

James and mary o sullivan derrymore

Dec 11, 2021 10:12

sorry to hear of the passing of Michael may God comfort ye all may he rest in peace

