Michael (Mike) Clifford Cappaghs, Cahersiveen
Removal will take place on Monday at 10.15am from Michael's home to arrive at the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.
Special Requests: House Strictly Private Please
Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen
Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Eileen, his brothers John, Paddy & Peter, his sisters Mary & Bridget & his nephew Johnny. Sadly missed by his sisters Sheila, Eileen & Catherine, his brothers Denis & Jerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
Recommended
Thousands of euro worth of damage done to Killarney Christmas floatsDec 9, 2021 17:12
Tralee and Killarney electoral areas have COVID rates above national averageDec 10, 2021 13:12
Kerry fireman convicted after setting fire to gorse landDec 10, 2021 17:12
Billy Connolly apologises to Kerry photographer for verbal abuseDec 10, 2021 13:12
Two Castleisland companies make settlements totalling €1.3 million with RevenueDec 9, 2021 13:12