Michael (Mike) Clifford Cappaghs, Cahersiveen

Removal will take place on Monday at 10.15am from Michael's home to arrive at the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Special Requests: House Strictly Private Please

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Eileen, his brothers John, Paddy & Peter, his sisters Mary & Bridget & his nephew Johnny. Sadly missed by his sisters Sheila, Eileen & Catherine, his brothers Denis & Jerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.