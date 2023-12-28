Michael (Mickey) O'Flaherty Jnr., Carraig an Phoill, Ballylongford and late of Keylod, Moyvane, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Saturday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Mickey being celebrated at 11.00 am, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.

Family Information Peacefully, on December 27th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his mother Mary Ellen and his son Michael Daniel. Mickey will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his partner Helen, father Mickey, sisters Mary, Helen, Kate, Angela and Liz, brother Tadhg, uncles Dan Joe and Brendan, aunt Helen, godson Darragh, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE