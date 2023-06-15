Michael (Mickey Jer) O’Sullivan, Dromeragh, Cahersiveen, died suddenly on Tuesday, 13th June 2023. Predeceased by his parents Tadgh and Ellen and brother Jerry. Lovingly and fondly remembered by his brothers Tim, Jack & Dan, sisters Mary, Anne & Eileen, brother in law Frank, sisters in law Mary, Jill and Helen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Mick will repose at his residence in Dromeragh, Cahersiveen, on Saturday evening (June 17th) from 6pm to 9pm and also on Sunday evening (June 18th) from 6pm to 9pm (Eircode: V23 WF67). Removal will take place from his residence on Monday morning (June 19th) at 10.00am for requiem Mass at 11:00am in Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillin Liath, Mastergeehy, Co. Kerry (Eircode: V23 FD96). Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed via the following link:
http://www.churchservices.tv/cillinliath
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Recovery Haven, Tralee
