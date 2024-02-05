Michael (Mickey) Flaherty, Keylod, Moyvane, Co. Kerry

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for 11am requiem Mass. Michael will be laid to rest in the family plot in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Family Information: Michael (Mickey) Flaherty, on Sunday 4th February, 2024, peacefully at his home, in his 95th year, in the loving care of his devoted family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Ellen, son Michael Jnr., grand-daughter Heidi and grandson Michael Daniel, parents Timmy and Mary, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children, Mary, Tadhg, Helen, Kate, Angela and Liz, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers in law Brendan and Dan Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.