Michael [Mick] Reidy, Rockhill, Bruree and formerly of Glenlahran, Corduff, Castleisland.
Reposing at Hawe's funeral home Charleville P56YY15 on Friday evening from 6 30pm to 7 30pm. Reception into St Munchin's church Rockhill on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Funeral afterwards to Granagh cemetery. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section marked condolences on rip.ie.
Beloved husband of the late Ellen and dear father of Michael, Jerry, Noreen, P.J. and the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace
Recommended
Calls for action to address rise in anti-social and criminal behaviour in mid-Kerry estateJun 1, 2022 13:06
CAB monitoring 40 criminals in KerryJun 1, 2022 13:06
Efforts to rescue missing climber on Carrauntoohil are continuing this afternoonJun 2, 2022 08:06
Drone team joins search for man missing on CarrauntoohilJun 2, 2022 13:06
Emergency services at scene of accident in ScartaglinJun 2, 2022 15:06