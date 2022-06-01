Michael [Mick] Reidy, Rockhill, Bruree and formerly of Glenlahran, Corduff, Castleisland.

Reposing at Hawe's funeral home Charleville P56YY15 on Friday evening from 6 30pm to 7 30pm. Reception into St Munchin's church Rockhill on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Funeral afterwards to Granagh cemetery. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section marked condolences on rip.ie.

Beloved husband of the late Ellen and dear father of Michael, Jerry, Noreen, P.J. and the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace