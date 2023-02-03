Michael (Mick) Long, Woodlawn Park, Killarney, Kerry / Feenagh, Limerick.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Cremation will take place on Wednesday in the Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. House Private Please.

Family Information:

Peacefully at his home in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Betty and loving father of Tom and Louise. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughter-in-law Carol, son-in-law Michael Slattery, his much loved grandchildren Eva, David and Erika, brother Eamonn, sister Joan O'Connell, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, his many dear friends and his former work colleagues in An Garda Síochana.

"At Peace"