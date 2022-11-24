Michael (Mick) Kenny

Groyne, Killorglin & formerly of Gortnalicka, Clondrohid, Co. Cork

Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 7pm

Removal Monday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry

Sadly missed by his loving son Michael Gerard, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty (nee Doona) & sisters Eileen, Ann & Chrissie