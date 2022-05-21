Michael (Mick) Clifford, North Commons, Ardfert.

Peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee on May 20th 2022. Predeceased by his wife Betty and his brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Geraldine Clifford Slattery (Dingle), son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Saoirse-Beth and Cian, sister-in-law Ann Clifford (Banna) nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, his carers and many friends. May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning in St. Brendan's Church Ardfert at 11.30am , please click on the link https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1

Advertisement

followed by burial in The Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.