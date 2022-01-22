Michael Mc Carthy Ardshanavooly, Killarney
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Kerry Stars Special Olympics Club –
House Strictly Private Please
