Michael Mc Carthy Ardshanavooly, Killarney

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Kerry Stars Special Olympics Club –

Advertisement

House Strictly Private Please