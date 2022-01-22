Advertisement

Michael Mc Carthy

Jan 23, 2022 13:01 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Mc Carthy

Michael Mc Carthy Ardshanavooly, Killarney

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Kerry Stars Special Olympics Club –

Advertisement

House Strictly Private Please

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus