Michael Kearney, late of Doon, Tralee, and Woodlawn Park, Killarney; passed away on 6th March 2023 in the loving care of the staff of Mowlam Nursing Home, Killarney. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Hannah and his brother Timmy. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his brother Tony, close relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room", Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday, 8th March 2023, from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, at 1.10 pm where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 1.30 pm (live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Ardfert New Cemetery.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.