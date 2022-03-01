Michael Joe Foley Manchester England and formerly of Beenbane Waterville.

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Waterville on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Remains arriving to St. Finian's Church for Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the link www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Family flowers only please.