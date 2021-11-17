Michael Horgan, Knockanish, The Spá, Tralee.

Adored son of May (Ahern) and the late Johnny (died October 2020), adored father of John & Colm and cherished brother of Madeleine, Shane, Carol Anne and the late baby Mary. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Kieran (O’Donoghue) & Justin (McCarthy), uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at home on Sunday from 3pm to 6 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 11 am, streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/churchill

followed by interment in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Epilepsy Ireland, www.epilepsy.ie or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

