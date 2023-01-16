Michael Hennebery of Caherslee and Ashe Street, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (19th January) from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Kerry Hospice Foundation (www.kerryhospice.com ) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-

Beloved husband of Joan, adored father of Aidan, Brian, Ciaran, Suzanne & Breda and dear brother of Lorna & Joseph and the late Margaret, Noel, Rose, Ann & John.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his cherished grandchildren Micheál, Tadhg, Anna, Dylan, Caoimhe, Aoibhín, Chloe, Helen & Rachel, brother Joe, sister Lorna, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Niall & Eamon, daughters-in-law Maura, Sally & Elaine, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace