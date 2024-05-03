Almost 50% drop in afforestation programme payments in Kerry over 12 years

There has been an almost 50% drop in afforestation programme payments in Kerry over a 12-year period.

That’s according to figure released by the Central Statistics Office.

It shows nationally, the main afforestation programme payments in 2022 were 43% lower than in 2010 – when over €108 million was paid.

The CSO’s Forestry Scheme Payments report for 2022, shows that €4.9 million of payments were paid in Kerry in the year.

This represents 8% of the total nationwide; and is a 49% drop on the 2010 figure - when €9.6 million in programme payments were made in the county.

In total, there were 10.5km of forest roads in Kerry in the year, up 0.3km on the year before; and a rise of 1.8km on the 2010 figure.

Nationally, Kerry accounted for 15% of forest road payments in 2022.

€400,000 in Forest Road payments were to the county; which is unchanged since 2019, and up from €300,000 in 2010.