Michael Greaney of Annagh and formerly Stack’s Villas, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of the Palliative Care Team, on 11th August 2022, beloved husband of Ita and dear father of Stephen, Michelle & Orla. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Eoin, Danny, Sarah, Emma, Samuel, Meaghan & Tommy, brother Jer, aunt Noreen, daughter-in-law Theresa, Orla’s partner Jack, brother-in-law Seamus, sister-in-law Marie, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (14th August) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace